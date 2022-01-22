DEWITT — Applications for proposed solar projects near Grand Mound officially have been submitted, Clinton County Planning and Zoning Director Thomas Barnes said last week.
Also announced last week by ADM and Wolf Carbon Solutions were plans for a pipeline that would transport carbon dioxide through parts of Clinton County.
Those two developments, along with a possible wind-energy project, are placing Clinton County in the middle of a national debate involving the benefits of renewable energy, landowner rights, and environmental and health concerns.
“This is all hitting Clinton County at the same time,” said Jim Irwin, vice chairman of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors.
“We’re dealing with a solar project, a possible wind project, and a carbon pipeline all at the same time,” he said.
The state regulations for each vary widely in terms of when project managers negotiate with affected landowners, submit applications and hold public hearings. That makes things difficult, Irwin said.
“There’s a lot of unknowns,” Irwin said about the pipeline and wind projects.
As for the solar project, he and the other two Clinton County supervisors have stressed the need for continued facts and data.
Now that applications have formally been submitted, the supervisors will consider two projects known collectively as the Hawkeye Solar Project and overseen by Chicago-based developer Ranger Power.
The two projects include Hawkeye Solar and Hatchling Solar.
The Hatchling Solar LLC proposal is for an area north of Grand Mound and the Hawkeye Solar LLC proposal is for an area more west of Grand Mound, Barnes said. Hawkeye Solar and Hatchling Solar are proposing to construct a 200-megawatt facility and a 50-megawatt facility, respectively.
Ranger Power Project Developer Sam O’Keefe said it is a “really exciting moment” for those involved with the proposed project.
Irwin and Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp last week both voted in favor of a motion to authorize Clinton County Planning and Zoning to enter into an agreement with Robert McGee for the purpose of legal consultation and with Origin to serve as a consultant for the proposed project. Board Chairman Tom Determann was absent.
Some citizens living in the Grand Mound area have expressed concerns about the project. They will have the opportunity to make their opinions known at future public meetings.
Irwin and Srp both voiced support for the county holding public meetings to review the application. The supervisors previously discussed and committed to having meetings in closer proximity to the proposed projects to receive public feedback, Srp said. They have not determined a date for the meetings.
