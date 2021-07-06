CLINTON — Though an officer responds to every complaint about use of fireworks in Clinton, police issue few citations for violation of the city’s ordinance banning discharge of the explosives.
“Last year we had 230 fireworks complaints and issued seven citations. This year we had 124 calls for service and only one citation,” Capt. Joe Raaymakers said Tuesday.
“Those numbers are low,” Raaymakers said.
Clinton police may have to look at stricter enforcement. When officers investigate a complaint, they usually find a group of people, said Raaymakers. To issue a citation, police need to know who discharged the fireworks.
Unless the offender admits the crime (“They never do that,” said Raaymakers) or police see it happen, officers can’t issue a citation.
“Unless they admit to it, we have to see which one did it,” Raaymakers said.
The only citation issued Sunday for a fireworks violation was to someone who was warned to stop and was later seen continuing the offense, Raaymakers said.
“A lot of times we just say, ‘knock it off’,” Raaymakers said.
“It’s a huge problem for a lot of people,” said Raaymakers. “But we’re just busy with other calls at that time.”
“It’s not that it’s not a priority,” Raaymakers said. “It’s unfortunate that its legal to buy them and not legal to shoot them off.
In 2017, the State of Iowa reversed a 79-year ban on the sale of consumer fireworks in the state. Municipalities can’t forbid the selling of fireworks, but they can forbid their use.
The Clinton City Council approved an ordinance in May of 2017 that allows the sale of fireworks as set by state law but forbids the use of consumer-grade fireworks in the city.
“That was probably 80% of our call load at that time, but we don’t have a zero-tolerance to fireworks,” Raaymakers said. Police check the area and move on to the next call.
If police are called to the same area a second time, they take stronger action, Raaymakers said.
“The ordinance is 100% enforceable,” said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. But police need a specific enough complaint and witnesses. A lack of either limits what police can do.
“The state kind of ties our hands a little bit by allowing the sale of them,” Maddasion said. Fewer people set off fireworks when they were less accessible, he said.
“We certainly care abut the laws in our community. and we’re going to continue enforcing it,” said Maddasion.
Maddasion has had no indication that the City Council wants to revisit the ordinance and allow fireworks during certain hours, he said, but if the council or residents want to have that discussion, they can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.