CLINTON — A summer tradition continues.

The Clinton Herald will once again host the Summer of Fun giveaway. This year the grand prize is a Go Express electric bike, with a retail value of $1,699, provided by Turner Appliance.

Entries will be available at participating locations. No purchase is necessary but entrants must be 18 years or older.

Enter to win at:

• Turner Appliance, 317 N. Second St., Clinton

• Don’s Jewelry, 200 Main Ave., Clinton

• Déjà vu Furniture & Accessories, 101 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton

• Fareway Meat & Grocery, 1350 11th Street NW, Clinton

• Zirkelbach Home Appliance, 225 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton

The contest deadline is July 10, 2023.

The final drawing will be July 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Turner Appliance, 317 N. Second St., Clinton.

