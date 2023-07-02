CLINTON — A summer tradition continues.
The Clinton Herald will once again host the Summer of Fun giveaway. This year the grand prize is a Go Express electric bike, with a retail value of $1,699, provided by Turner Appliance.
Entries will be available at participating locations. No purchase is necessary but entrants must be 18 years or older.
Enter to win at:
• Turner Appliance, 317 N. Second St., Clinton
• Don’s Jewelry, 200 Main Ave., Clinton
• Déjà vu Furniture & Accessories, 101 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton
• Fareway Meat & Grocery, 1350 11th Street NW, Clinton
• Zirkelbach Home Appliance, 225 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton
The contest deadline is July 10, 2023.
The final drawing will be July 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Turner Appliance, 317 N. Second St., Clinton.
