MORRISON, Ill. — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone posted increased activity in the second quarter of 2020, Whiteside County Economic Development announced this week.
Seven new projects were approved, bringing the total number for the first half of the year to ten, with a total investment of $38.1 million and a total of 246 jobs created or retained.
These numbers are favorable when compared with 2019’s full year results of $38.6 million and 19 projects, officials said.
The 10 approved projects are located in Fulton, Morrison, Prophetstown, Rock Falls and Sterling, Illinois. Other projects are underway outside of the Enterprise Zone, and many businesses are hiring, WCED said.
Businesses interested in learning more about the Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone and other programs offered by Whiteside County Economic Development and its partners should contact ecodev@whiteside.org for more information or visit www.nwIllinoisadvantage.com.
