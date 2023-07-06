MORRISON, Ill. — Online entries are now being accepted for the 152nd annual Whiteside County Fair, which runs Aug. 15–19.
The Whiteside County Fair no longer publishes Premium Books, but the pages are available online at www.whitesidecountyfair.org. Look for the “Entries/Premiums” at the top right corner of the website page and click on it for all the information needed. There are over $119,000 in premiums offered in prize money to the winners in over 1,500 classes.
The Whiteside County Fair accepts Visa and MasterCard for entries and ticket purchases. Enter online by following the premiums link and using your Visa or MasterCard for payment. You can also print the “Entry Blank” form and fill it out. Entries must be delivered to the Secretary’s Office the week prior to the fair. They can be delivered in person or mailed to Box 88, Morrison, IL, 61270.
For more information about the fair, go to www.whitesidecountyfair.org.
