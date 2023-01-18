CAMANCHE – The Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing a proposal from 3M Company in which the chemical manufacturer is to fund drilling two new deep wells in Camanche to abate contaminated drinking water.
“I think we’re pretty happy with the plan in general,” EPA Compliance Officer Scott Marquess said at a Camanche City Council meeting on Tuesday, “and really what appears to be an expeditious effort to get PFAS-free water delivered to the customers of the water system in a timely manner.”
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or “PFAS,” are thousands of man-made chemicals widely used in industry and consumer products, such as non-stick cookware, food packaging, and firefighting foams, since the 1940s. Critical in the manufacture of medical technologies, phones, batteries, automobiles and airplanes, these chemicals don’t break down in the environment, earning them the nickname “forever chemicals.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that though further research is necessary to assess the health effects of PFAS consumption in humans, studies utilizing laboratory animals that were given large amounts of the chemicals indicate an exposure to humans may cause liver damage and affect growth and development, reproduction, thyroid function and the immune system.
3M was one of the first companies to develop and produce PFAS in the U.S. The 566-acre Cordova, Illinois, facility has done so since the 1970s, with emissions going into the air, soil, and the river via waste and stormwater discharges.
Located just across the Mississippi River from Camanche and its approximately 4,600 population, the results of an EPA order to sample water resulted in the discovery of at least 19 different PFAS chemicals in drinking water within a three-mile radius of the 3M Cordova facility and the identification of the plant as the likely cause of Camanche’s contaminated water supply.
Camanche is among over a dozen other Iowa communities with detectable amounts of the two most-studied PFAS in drinking water supplies, according to the results of tests conducted by the state DNR over the past year.
Four years prior, 3M paid the state of Minnesota $850 million to settle a lawsuit over natural resource damages that stemmed from the contamination of 150 square miles of groundwater that affected over 170,000 people in Washington County.
Also in 2018, the chemical PFOS was found in Belgian soil and subsequently the bloodstreams of residents there in high concentrations. This was where 3M manufactured PFOS until 2002. The amount of the settlement came to $581 million to be paid to the western European country.
In Illinois, 3M was sued by the state last year, accused of improper handling the toxic chemicals that resulted in contamination at and around the plant on the banks of the Mississippi River.
In June of the same year, the EPA issued a new health advisory that said drinking water contaminations as low as 0.004 parts per trillion for one PFAS may be unsafe if consumed over a person’s lifetime. A test of Camanche drinking water that followed in July showed a contamination of 7.2 parts per trillion for that PFAS. The Biden administration is expected to set the maximum allowed level of PFAS in drinking water this fall.
3M released a statement in December to declare the intent to discontinue the manufacture and use of PFAS by the end of 2025 and a commitment to innovate new solutions. The company’s current annual net sales of manufactured PFAS are an estimated $1.3 billion, an amount the company refers to in the statement as only a small portion of overall revenue.
As there are few known ways to destroy the chemicals, researchers and environmental advocates say the persistence and global scope of the pollution will pose a cleanup challenge for years to come.
As part of the settlement concerning Camanche, 3M is being required to offer treatment to all private well owners within three miles of the facility and to the Camanche water supply in an effort to remove PFAS from drinking water. 3M is also ordered to offer drinking water sampling out to four miles from the facility for private well owners and out to 10 miles from the facility for public water systems as well as to the Quad-City public water systems, using EPA protocols and conducted under EPA oversight. According to a recent EPA order, there are nearly 200 private water systems in that area.
Marquess said Tuesday he encourages people who haven’t taken advantage of the offer from 3M to have their private water well tested or to have a treatment system installed.
“What’s been reported to us is maybe half of those people have taken advantage of the offers from 3M,” he said, “and we think it’s important enough that it’s a good idea for your benefit to kind of understand what your private water supply well looks like in addition to the issue you guys are talking about here.”
