DEWITT — Eight Equine Fever 4Her’s competed in the Iowa 4H Equine Extravaganza at Ellsworth College in Iowa Falls.
The eight individuals competed in Hippology competition (study of horses) and also horse judging. Participants who placed in competition include:
• Sydney Chambers, seventh place overall for Hippology and ninth place overall for Reasons.
• Ava Johnson, eighth place overall for Horse Judging and 10th place overall for High Point Horse judging/Reasons.
• Sadie Johnson, first place overall for Horse Judging and second place overall for High Point Horse Judging/Reasons.
• Sophia Johnson, 10th place overall for Reasons.
• Reagan Rehn, sixth place overall for Reasons.
• Trinity Tague, seventh place overall for Reasons, seventh place overall for High Point Horse Judging/Reasons.
• Clinton County’s Junior Team for Horse Judging: Bristol Bierle, Sydney Chambers, Sadie Johnson, and Trinity Tague, second place for High Team overall.
• Clinton County’s Junior Team for Horse Judging: Ava Johnson, Sophia Johnson, and Regan Rehn, fourth place for High Team overall.
Equine Fever 4H Club members have studied for over three months preparing for these events and it was a big commitment to compete, according to their coaches. In the Hippology competition, they need to know muscles, bones, the digestive system, tack, markings, events and confirmation. During Horse judging, they judged eight classes and then were required to give oral reasons for two classes on their placings.
