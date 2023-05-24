MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison Community Hospital has announced that it will be taking over the clinic operations of the Genesis Health Center Erie Clinic effective June 17 in Erie, Illinois.
"Ruth Fiedler-Eaton has been providing services to the Erie community for 25 years with a strong commitment to her patients, and we are pleased that we will be able to continue the clinic operations and sustain healthcare services for this community," Morrison Hospital CEO Pam Pfister said.
“Ruth and her clinical team will complement our hospital and clinic services, and this new relationship reconfirms our commitment to support rural healthcare,” Pfister said.
Morrison Community Hospital is a not-for-profit hospital and has provided patient-focused care for over 80 years. Contact Morrison Community Hospital with any questions at (815) 772-4003.
