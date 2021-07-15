CLINTON — An Erie, Illinois, man is facing four felony driving while under the influence charges stemming from a fatal two-vehicle crash.
Nathanial D. Bearsley, 36, of Erie, is charged with four counts of aggravated DUI/accident/death, a Class 2 felony; and one count of improper traffic lane usage. Bearsley’s first court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 20.
Bearsley was cited for improper traffic lane usage in connection with the September 2020 collision at Albany Road near Burns Road in rural Erie that resulted in the death of 76-year-old Joyce Kaecker.
According to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office press release, Bearsley was traveling south on Albany Road when he crossed the center line into the path of a vehicle driven by Kaecker. Kaecker was pronounced dead at the scene. Bearsley was flown by MedForce to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.