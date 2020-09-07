MORRISON, Ill. — An Erie, Illinois woman was pronounced dead Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in rural Whiteside County.
The crash occurred at 6:45 p.m. at Albany Road near Burns Road, in rural Erie, according to a press release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, a vehicle driven by Nathan D. Bearsley, 35, of Erie, was traveling south on Albany Road when he crossed the center line into the path of a vehicle driven by Joyce M. Kaecker, 76, of Erie.
Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald pronounced Kaecker dead at the scene. Bearsley was flown by MedForce to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries.
Bearsley was cited for improper lane usage. The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Erie police, Illinois State Police, Prophetstown police, Erie firefighters, Erie EMS, MedForce, Albany firefighters, Albany EMS, and Todd's Towing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.