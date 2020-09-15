Regional directors for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will hold traveling office hours to assist Iowans in their dealings with federal agencies. Help is available for a range of casework issues including COVID-19 assistance, derecho recovery, Social Security, Medicare benefits, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.
Visitors are advised to socially distance and wear face coverings when meeting with staff during office hours.
- Clinton County: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 9-10 a.m., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce meeting room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton.
- Jackson County: Thursday, Oct. 8, 9-10 a.m., Moore Family Farms, 901 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
