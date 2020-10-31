CLINTON — United States Senator Joni Ernst made one final pitch Saturday to Clinton County voters ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
Ernst, a Republican, stopped at Nelson Corp Field in Clinton during her Fighting for Iowa RV Tour. She is running for reelection to the United States Senate for another six-year term. She is challenged by Democrat Theresa Greenfield.
Ernst noted over $200 million will have been spent in the race, which she said is the second most expensive race in the country.
“The reason there is so much money coming into this state is because they know that the majority in the Senate runs through the State of Iowa,” Ernst said. “So yes, whichever direction this Senate seat goes will determine the majority in the United States Senate.”
Ernst said “extreme abortionists” are funding the campaign to get Greenfield elected. Greenfield believes in absolutely no restriction to abortions, Ernst said. Ernst said she is “a supporter of life.”
Ernst added the people funding Greenfield’s campaign believe in defunding the police and not defending the police.
“My opponent has said that our Iowa law enforcement officials, they’re systemically racist,” Ernst said. “So basically by being part of law enforcement, they are racist. Now I know you don’t believe that. I don’t believe that. And I thank God every single day that those men and women in blue get up, they put on their uniforms, they strap on their side arms and they go out there and they protect our families and our communities.”
Ernst has spent her life in service to her communities, the state and nation as a local elected official, state senator, United States Senator and in the nation’s uniform, she said.
“I’ve served at times of need when disasters strike in the State of Iowa,” Ernst said. "I’ve been there in uniform. When we had disturbances overseas, I’ve been there. I led a combat company of truck drivers, mechanics and supply specialists. All those great folks in the Iowa Army National Guard. Supporting our warriors during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Folks, a lifetime of services. A lifetime of service. And I will put it up against my opponent’s failed record any day of the week.”
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Ernst is a “phenomenal leader.” Ernst has made her life about service and sacrifice, Reynolds said.
Reynolds also stressed Ernst visits all 99 counties in Iowa every year, a feat Greenfield has not done throughout her campaign, Reynolds said.
“Her opponent hasn’t made it to over 50 counties,” Reynolds said. “If you can’t get out there and talk to Iowans in every single county across the state, you don’t deserve the right to serve Iowans. If you can’t work hard for it, what do you think she’s going to do when she gets out in Washington D.C.? Certainly not do what Joni has done in really reaching out to Iowans.”
