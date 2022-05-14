CLINTON — The Clinton Human Rights Commission has announced the 2022 recipient of the Human Rights Award.
The 2022 winner is Elizabeth Estilow, founder of MyGEAR Outreach, a non-profit organization that provides support for youths entering foster care. My Gear Outreach distributes welcome boxes and first-night bags, with items such as pajamas, stuffed toys and toiletries, to children ages 0-18 who are entering foster care.
The award will be presented at a special ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at City Hall Council chambers. The public is invited to attend.
Other nominees submitted for consideration include Gary McDermott, who founded the Clinton County ADA Commission; Ted Tornow, general manager of the Clinton LumberKings, for his work in employing homeless men as staff members for the ballpark; and attorney Jack Wolfe, who has provided legal counsel to Clinton residents regardless of their social or economic circumstances.
