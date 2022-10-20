MORRISON, Ill. — Major debates over politics and science are primarily debates about ethics.
The Whiteside Forum opens its 2022-2023 season Oct. 30 by hosting Dr. Stephen Hicks, who will speak to “Ethics and Current Ideological Movements.”
The Forum will start at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library at 307 S. Madison St. Morrison. All Forum events are open to the public and free due to the generosity of many individual donors. This is an opportunity to hear a different perspective and to ask questions of an academic expert in the field of ethics.
Hicks is professor of philosophy and executive director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship at Rockford University in Rockford, Illinois. He is the author of six books that have been translated into 20 languages: “Explaining Postmodernism: Skepticism and Socialism from Rousseau to Foucault”; “Nietzsche and the Nazis”; “The Art of Reasoning: Readings for Logical Analysis”; “Entrepreneurial Living; Liberalism Pro and Con”; and “Eight Philosophies of Education”.
He has published widely in academic journals, as well as more popular outlets such as The Wall Street Journal. His bachelor’s and master’s degrees are from the University of Guelph in Canada and his Ph.D. in philosophy is from Indiana University.
The Whiteside Forum, established in 1985, is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit community group that sponsors presentations and discussions of issues of importance and interest to the public. Issues chosen for conferences have an international dimension as well as local interest and importance. The organization is supported entirely by individual, special and business contributions and all events are free and open to the public.
For more information about this event or the Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami at marcadami53@gmail.com or leave a message or text (815) 718-5347.
