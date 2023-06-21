To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JUNE 22
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.
JUNE 23
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
JUNE 24
• The annual Morrison WaTanYe Summer Brunch will begin at 9 a.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison, Illinois. Come enjoy a delicious morning meal of breakfast casseroles, muffins, breads, cinnamon rolls, fruit, and beverages. Serving will begin at 9 a.m. Cost of the breakfast is by donation and all proceeds will go toward various WaTanYe community projects. WTY member Monica Anderson and her daughter DeAnna have just returned from a trip to Italy and will share experiences. Call Ann at 815-772-7937 to make reservations. Leave your name and phone number and number of reservations.
• Watch out for flying monkeys, witches’ hats, needles in the haystack, and tumbling tin men in Munchkinland during Old Settlers’ Days from noon to 3 p.m. in Lanark, Illinois. The free games are suited for children ages 2 to 10 years old. Enjoy the flying monkeys and other unique activities in the South shelter of the Lanark City Park, sponsored by the Celebrate Lanark Committee.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Fishing Has No Boundaries Youth Event, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Malone, in DeWitt. The cost for this event is $15 per child. Registration is required. If you would like to be a part of this event, contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202.
• Rock Valley Physical Therapy in Morrison, Ill., will have a Doggie Dress Up Contest at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Dog Park at 700 N. Genesee St., Morrison. There will be a $10 contestant fee. All proceeds will be going to Make-A-Wish. There will be three winners and they will receive a prize. There will be a prize for the smallest dog, medium-sized dog, and large dog.
JUNE 25
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Do you like native plants? Do you want to explore one of the highest quality prairies around? Join Ray Hamilton, Jackson County Conservation Naturalist Tony Vorwald, and the Iowa Prairie Network to experience the Hamilton (Codfish Hollow) prairie. This prairie walk is a pre-conference event for the North American Prairie Conference. Hamilton Prairie is located across the road from Codfish Hollow Barnstormer’s parking lot 35th Street and 288th Avenue, Maquoketa. This area has been managed as a local biological preserve for 36 years and is home to a unique and diverse set of native plants. Come dressed for the conditions, wear long pants, and bring a bottle of water. Registration is required 48 hours in advance. To register, email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov or call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783. The event begins at 10 a.m.
• Make plans now to attend the second annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt. This is one of Iowa’s largest flea markets, with over 100 sellers inside two huge buildings totaling over 28,000 square feet. Expectations are also for over 40 outside sellers, weather permitting. Food trucks will be on site as well. Show hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4, with anyone 10 years and under free. Parking is also free. For buyers wanting to get an early start, early bird shoppers are welcome between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. for an admission of $10 per person. The Clinton County Fairgrounds is located at 328 E. Eighth St., on the far east side of DeWitt. For more information, call Callahan Promotions at 563-357-1986.
• Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St., Lost Nation, will host a dine-in, drive-thru ice cream social from 4-6:30 p.m. at the church. The menu includes a butterfly chop sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie/cake/brownies and ice cream. The drive-thru starts at the north door of the church on Pleasant Street to order and continues to the south door of the church for pickup. Cost is $10 for adults; $4 for 10 and under; and free for those 2 and under.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes GloryWay to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. The concert will be moved indoors if there is a threat of bad weather. A free-will offering will be taken.
• Ice Cream at the Arb, Bickelhaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St., Clinton. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a concert performance by the River City Municipal Band. The event is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, a rain date is set for Monday, June 26. The event is sponsored by the Clinton Community College Paul B. Sharar Foundation and the River City Municipal Band.
