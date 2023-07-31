To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
AUG. 1
• Aug. 1- 2. Hunter Safety Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rock Creek, Camanche. Do you want your child to learn how to operate and respect firearms? In this camp, they will do just that while having the opportunity to receive their hunting safety certificate. For this event, we will go beyond the basics of hunter education standards of archery, shotgun, muzzleloader and rifles. All these activities plus more will allow students to actually participate, not just listen to speakers or watch films. The course is open to ages 11-17. Cost per student is $30 for transportation, meals, ammunition and targets. Space is limited. To register and find more information, visit mycountyparks.com.
AUG. 3
• The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
AUG. 4
• Finally Friday, Clinton’s Riverview Bandshell, 6 to 9 p.m. Funktastic 5.
AUG. 5
• National Night Out in Fulton, Illinois, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Basic Embroidery. Lyons Branch Library. 11 a.m. to noon. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stitches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. The library will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. If you already embroider and would like to join a stitching group, you are welcome too. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355 or register online.
• #52Stories. Lyons Branch Library. 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories & photos. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355
AUG. 9
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch. A non-denominational, inspiring speaker, Gayle Haas, of Aurora, Illinois will present “A Visit with Corrie TenBoom”. Haas will perform a dramatic monologue portraying Corrie TenBoom, a Dutch Holocaust survivor. TenBoom is the author of “The Hiding Place”, which was made into a movie. The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than Aug. 4 for reservations.
• Device Advice. Lyons Branch Library. 3-4 p.m.Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours! We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• Market Music 2023 @ Lyons Four Square Park. The Connection. 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! The Connection performs rock, country, and old standards. Deanna’s Java will have food available to purchase.
AUG. 10
• The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
AUG. 12
• QC Ukulele Performance @ Lyons Four Square Park. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Join us to listen to rockin' ukulele music! The QC Ukulele Club adapts each of its performances to match the crowd. Folk tunes and classic rock comprises a lot of music the group plays. Please bring chairs or blankets to enjoy this free event. QCUC provides a forum for ukulele musicians to play and sing together and generally just have fun. The club plays at local venues like libraries, retirement facilities and "wherever ukulele music is needed." A few examples include, races such as Bix 7, Firecracker Run, QC Marathon and also events like the Beaux Arts Fair and Festival of Trees. The club is open to anyone interested in playing ukulele and there are no fees or registration.
