DEC. 16
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 17
• The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
