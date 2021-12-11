DEC. 11
— Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie will host a pet rescue fair with Happy Tails Humane Society. The event will allow area residents to meet adoptable pets, learn about state programs, and even take advantage of reduced adoption fees. The Pet Rescue Fair will be hosted from 9 a.m. to noon at Happy Tails Humane Society, 1408 McNeil Road in Rock Falls, Illinois. Attendees may take the event as an opportunity to meet adoptable pets, donate pet food or supplies to help feed pets in need at Happy Tails, learn about state programs and meet McCombie and the staff at the Humane Society.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Holidays with the Symphony” concert, 7:30 p.m., Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
DEC. 12
— The Handel's “Messiah” Sing-Along, 3 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St., Clinton. Music will be available for those who do not have their own. Spectators are also welcome to this free event. Additional information is available at https://RiverChor.org.
— Festival of Trees, 1 to 4 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Celebrate Christmas at Smithtown Church, 5:30 p.m. The Clinton County Historic Preservation Commission is planning this special event with a service telling the Christmas story through Scripture and carols. This year, the service will remember special children’s programs held in the late 1890s and 1900s, which always ended with a special surprise visit from Santa. The service will be led by Pastor Dianne Prichard of DeWitt; Alice Mans and Ruth Wilson will play the original pump organ. The church will be decorated with candles, wreaths and lighted trees. A time for refreshments and fellowship will follow the service. The church is located in northwest Sharon Township, at 1223 125th St., approximately 3 miles northwest of Lost Nation, just off the Eden Valley road.
