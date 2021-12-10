DEC. 11
— Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie will host a pet rescue fair with Happy Tails Humane Society. The event will allow area residents to meet adoptable pets, learn about state programs, and even take advantage of reduced adoption fees. The Pet Rescue Fair will be hosted from 9 a.m. to noon at Happy Tails Humane Society, 1408 McNeil Road in Rock Falls, Illinois. Attendees may take the event as an opportunity to meet adoptable pets, donate pet food or supplies to help feed pets in need at Happy Tails, learn about state programs and meet McCombie and the staff at the Humane Society.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Holidays with the Symphony” concert, 7:30 p.m., Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
DEC. 12
— The Handel's “Messiah” Sing-Along, 3 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St., Clinton. Music will be available for those who do not have their own. Spectators are also welcome to this free event. Additional information is available at https://RiverChor.org.
— Festival of Trees, 1 to 4 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Celebrate Christmas at Smithtown Church, 5:30 p.m. The Clinton County Historic Preservation Commission is planning this special event with a service telling the Christmas story through Scripture and carols. This year, the service will remember special children’s programs held in the late 1890s and 1900s, which always ended with a special surprise visit from Santa. The service will be led by Pastor Dianne Prichard of DeWitt; Alice Mans and Ruth Wilson will play the original pump organ. The church will be decorated with candles, wreaths and lighted trees. A time for refreshments and fellowship will follow the service. The church is located in northwest Sharon Township, at 1223 125th St., approximately 3 miles northwest of Lost Nation, just off the Eden Valley road.
DEC. 13
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 14
— Music in the Loft, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Eagle Point Nature Barn. This is an open acoustic jam for musicians, instrumental or vocal, of all ability levels. Musicians and spectators, all welcome to participate or just come enjoy the music. Set up starts at 6 p.m., first song at 6:30 p.m.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 15
— The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Wide River Winery will be featured. The Cultural Center is disability accessible. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are canceled also. For more information visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for December.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu is meat loaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and fruit dessert. If River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
DEC. 16
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 17, 18 and 19
— After losing the 2020-2021 season to COVID-19 restrictions, the 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois is thrilled to be back and cordially invites the area to experience its Christmas presentation, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”.
There will be three performances, Friday and Sunday evenings, Dec. 17 and 19 at 7 p.m. and a Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18 matinee at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
Under the direction of ministry coordinator Rich Criss, “Voices of Praise” is composed of those from the Sanctuary Choir of the Emmanuel Reformed Church as well as members of other churches. Members travel from as far as 100 miles away to rehearsals from Monticello and Clinton, and the Illinois towns of Sterling, Chadwick, Hanover, Rock Falls, Milledgeville, Fulton and Mount Carroll. A fellowship hour will follow all performances, hosted by the women of Emmanuel.
DEC. 22
— The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Linda Russell will be featured. Russell, a native of Erie, Illinois, majored in music education at Central College in Pella. She has been an organist, pianist and director of choral groups. She will present a program of Christmas music and encourage all to sing along.
— CrossView Church, in Fulton, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu will include pancakes, sausages, applesauce, ice cream bars and Christmas cookies.
DEC. 25
CLINTON — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St., will offer a community meal on Christmas Day.
The meal will include roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green beans, salad and dessert. The dining room will not be open; however, the church will offer curb service, carry-out, or a limited number of deliveries.
Meals will be available for pickup in the parking lot behind the church from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 25. There is no charge for the meal.
Reservations are required by Dec. 20 and can be made by calling the church at (563) 242-4102 or by using the QR code on the Christmas Dinner flyer that is on the church website at saintpaulclinton.org.
DEC. 26
— DeWitt's American Legion Post 238 pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Hall, 704 Ninth St., DeWitt. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children.
