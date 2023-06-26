To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at clintonherald.com/events
JUNE 27
• Friends of Rock Creek Meeting, 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina and Campground in Camanche.
• Summer Beach Reads Book Club. Clinton’s Main Branch Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m. “The Edge of Summer by Viola Shipman. Join us to discuss this “Beach Read” and make new friends in the process. Copies of this book are available to check out through the library. If you plan to attend, call 242-8441.
• Lyons Reads Book Club. Lyons Branch Library, 4:30-5:30 p.m. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with the group. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355 or register online.
JUNE 28
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Severe Weather 101 presented by Severe Weather Information LLC. Clinton Lyons Branch Library, 6-7 p.m. Take a dive into the basics of severe weather. Topics include storm chasing, local climatology, past tornadic events, severe weather safety and preparedness and a Q&A. If you plan to attend, call 242-5355.
JUNE 29
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.
• Clinton County Conservationists Community Paddle Craft Event, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Rock Creek, Camanche. You will have an opportunity to try out all of Conservation’s paddle craft (kayaks, paddle boards, canoes and the new pedal boats) along with a meet and greet with some Clinton County Conservation staff and volunteers. The event is free.
JUNE 30
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July, 2, Eden Valley Nature Center open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A naturalist will be there to give you a hands-on experience with the animals. While you are there get wet in the creek, hike among the sinkholes and towering limestone bluffs, climb up the look-out tower or traverse a fun suspension bridge. Eden Valley is located 2 miles south of Baldwin off County Road Y32.
JULY 1
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, Christmas in July, Eden Valley, Walnut Grove and Sherman Park, decorating campsites in the Christmas-fashion. Weather permitting, there will be a movie played at Eden Valley Campground at dusk.
JULY 2
• Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team, 6 p.m., Heritage Days, south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes Alleluia Quartet to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. The concert will be moved indoors if there is a threat of bad weather. A free-will offering will be taken.
JULY 4
• Clinton’s Fourth of July festival, Riverview Park. This year, the festival will begin with a Wiffle ball tournament at 8 a.m., a volleyball tournament at 9 a.m., and a bags tournament at 10:30 a.m. Food vendors will open at 11 a.m. and carnival rides will begin at noon. The parade will begin traveling along the riverfront at 1 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by Carter Jargo at 2 p.m., after which, at 2:15 p.m., there will be a petting zoo, carnival games, kiddie tractor races by the Riverview Bandshell and live music by Down 24. Iowa independent professional wrestling company Central Empire Wrestling matches will start at 4:30 p.m., bringing the festival to an end at 6 p.m. A Clinton LumberKing game starts at 6:30 with fireworks to follow at the end of the LumberKings game.
JULY 5
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Berry Bright Pigments, 7 p.m., Sherman Park. For the WILDNESS Art Project, we are looking for berries for pigments! We suggest wearing pants, long-sleeved shirt and gloves, along with bug spray. If you would like to be the first to know about pop-up events and to be a part of this process, from collecting to making art, send a text to naturalist Jess at 563-212-0955. Registration is not required but appreciated. Sherman Park is located southwest of Calamus at 2776 160th Ave, Calamus. The event is sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
JULY 6
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Call 259-1876 to reserve your free spot on the 24-passenger pontoon boat, the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser.
JULY 8
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
JULY 9
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton Ill., welcomes The Farm Hands to their outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. Root beer floats will be served after the concert.
JULY 11
• Totally Tuesday at Drives Park in Fulton, Illinois. A beer garden is open from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music by Wild Oatz from 6 to 8 p.m. Food trucks will serve from 5 to 7 p.m. Organized by the Fulton Fun Crew.
JULY 12
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch followed by music provided by Randy Venema, of Fulton, Illinois. A non-denominational, inspiring speaker, Joyce Buseman, of Centerville, South Dakota, will share “Insurance for a Secure Future.” She’s an insurance agent who talks about growing up in a secure environment. The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than Friday, July 7, for reservations.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
