To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
NOV. 29
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
NOV. 30
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth Street, Clinton. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• A free community meal, The Table, will be served at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Ill., from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. The menu is baked spaghetti, tossed salad, Jimmy John’s bread, and assorted desserts.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 1
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at noon Dec. 1 at Imperial Lanes. The menu will be turkey and ham.
• Happy Haunt-lidays: An Interactive Murder Mystery at Clinton Public Library, from Dec. 1-29. Visit the Main Branch during open hours to discover the mysterious disappearance of a faithful library volunteer… or as a note with a bloody handprint suggests, was it foul play? Equipped with nothing but a case file and the official title of Library Detective, we are counting on you to crack this case wide open. Upon successful completion, you will be entered to win exclusive Library Detective merchandise to show off your sleuthing abilities. This program is a work of fiction and family friendly. Working as a team is encouraged.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 2
• Zion Lutheran Church is hosting a virtual auction for various items, including gift baskets and gift cards on Facebook beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 until Dec. 3. A live silent auction and brunch also will be Dec. 4 in Zion’s dining room from 10-11:30 a.m. All proceeds from both events will be donated to Information and Referral Service.
• Two-mile Illuminated Christmas run/walk, Fulton, Illinois. Start time is 6:30 p.m. at 11th Avenue and Third Street. Registration and finish line are at Manny Too’s north entrance, 305 11th Ave., Fulton. Pre-registration is $20 if paid prior to Nov. 27. After Nov. 27, cost is $25. Same-day registration starts at 5:30 p.m. at Manny’s Too. For more information, call race coordinator Jean Roeder at (563) 249-7629. After the race, a gathering will be held at Manny’s Too, with pizza and cookies. The race is held in conjunction with Fulton’s Christmas Walk. First place overall in men’s and women’s divisions will receive $50.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
• Morrison Music Theatre Association will perform the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Performances will be in the auditorium at the Morrison Institute of Technology.
DEC. 3
• The Fulton Fire Department, 1802 16th Ave., will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa from 7 to 10 a.m. The menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice. Carryouts will also be available. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. The cost is a free-will donation and all proceeds will benefit the Fire and EMS. Face masks are recommended. Everyone is invited to attend.
• Christmas Walk in Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St., Fulton, Ill., from noon to 6 p.m. Free entry, free parking and a free downtown shuttle. Sponsored by the Early American Crafters.
• Annual Quarter Day sale, Albany United Methodist Church, Albany, Illinois, 9 a.m. to noon. Every item is 25 cents. There will also be a bake sale, with prices as marked.
• Christmas Cookie Walk, 9-11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harness Hall, 417 Sixth Ave., DeWitt. Cost is $6 per pound. Containers provided.
• Symphony of Lights Craft & Vendor Fair, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagle Point Lodge, Clinton.
• Lyons Winter Festival in the Lyons Business District, 9-11:00 a.m. Join the LBPA for the annual Lyons Winter Festival. Visit participating businesses for activities and shopping deals. The Lyons Branch Library will have Storytime from 10-11 a.m.
• Basic Embroidery at Lyons Branch Library, 11 a.m. to noon. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, please join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stitches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. We will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a 5-inch hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• #52Stories at Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories & photos. Registration is encouraged; Call 242-5355.
• Morrison Music Theatre Association will perform the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”, 2 p.m., Morrison Institute of Technology auditorium, Morrison, Illinois. The play is under the direction of Kim Meyers with Eric Phend serving as the producer. There will be no admission charge, but donations will be accepted and appreciated.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 5-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 4
• Symphony of Lights Craft & Vendor Fair, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eagle Point Lodge, Clinton.
• Meet Santa Claus at the Eagle Point Lodge, Clinton, from 6-8:30 p.m.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 5-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 5
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 6
• Enjoy the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in Clinton, The train’s arrival time is 4:15 p.m. with a musical performance from 4:30-5 p.m.. A viewing will take place on the west end of Main Avenue near the Sawmill Museum. CP asks those who attend to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation, if able. All donations go to the local food bank to help people in need in this community. Enjoy a free cookie or beverage with your loved ones and a musical performance by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. After the performance, enjoy a spectacular firework display as the train departs.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
