To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
AUG. 3
• The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Call (563) 259-1876 to reserve your free spot on the 24-passenger Blue Heron Eco Cruiser.
AUG. 4
• Finally Friday, Clinton’s Riverview Bandshell, 6 to 9 p.m. Funktastic 5.
AUG. 5
• EnviroKids Family Camp, 10 a.m., Rock Creek. Paddleboats, canoes, kayaks, pond-critter catching and a chance to ride the Blue Heron pontoon. Complete the fun with s'mores around a campfire. Adults are encouraged to accompany children. Call Judie Petersen at (563) 357-6932 to sign up for this and other EnviroKids events. Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• Basic Embroidery. Lyons Branch Library. 11 a.m. to noon. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stitches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. The library will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. If you already embroider and would like to join a stitching group, you are welcome too. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355 or register online.
• #52Stories. Lyons Branch Library. 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories & photos. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• National Night Out in Fulton, Illinois, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
AUG. 6
AUG. 7
• Science & Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Rock Creek Marina and Campground at the Eco Center, Camanche. During this program, we will read a story and do some science exploration through hands-on experiments. Each Science & Storytime event will include a different story and experiment. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rock Creek is located 5 miles southwest of Camanche off U.S. 67. Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
AUG. 9
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch. A non-denominational, inspiring speaker, Gayle Haas, of Aurora, Illinois will present “A Visit with Corrie TenBoom”. Haas will perform a dramatic monologue portraying Corrie TenBoom, a Dutch Holocaust survivor. TenBoom is the author of “The Hiding Place”, which was made into a movie. The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than Aug. 4 for reservations.
• Mussel Beach Cruise, 5:30 p.m. at Rock Creek. Learn about the common mussels found on the beaches around us. The Blue Heron will take participants out on the Mighty Mississippi to discover mussels for themselves. Please dress accordingly to be wet and possibly sandy. Call 259-1876 to reserve your free spots. Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• Creating an Angler, 6:30 p.m., Malone Park. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles, and tackle... lets just catch the fish! Bring your child to the shoreline and teach them how to fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you're not an angler yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 with any questions. Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• Device Advice. Lyons Branch Library. 3-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours! We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• Market Music 2023 at Lyons Four Square Park. The Connection. 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! The Connection performs rock, country, and old standards. Deanna’s Java will have food available to purchase.
AUG. 10
• The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
AUG. 11
• Residents are invited to a party to celebrate the opening of the new Morrison Community Hospital Erie Clinic, 530 12th St., Erie, Illinois. A ribboncutting will take place at noon. Cookies and refreshments will be served after the ribboncutting.
AUG. 12
• QC Ukulele Performance @ Lyons Four Square Park. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Join us to listen to rockin' ukulele music! The QC Ukulele Club adapts each of its performances to match the crowd. Folk tunes and classic rock comprises a lot of music the group plays. Please bring chairs or blankets to enjoy this free event. QCUC provides a forum for ukulele musicians to play and sing together and generally just have fun. The club plays at local venues like libraries, retirement facilities and "wherever ukulele music is needed." A few examples include, races such as Bix 7, Firecracker Run, QC Marathon and also events like the Beaux Arts Fair and Festival of Trees. The club is open to anyone interested in playing ukulele and there are no fees or registration.
• Fishing Has No Boundaries, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rock Creek. Clinton County Conservation will host the ninth annual Fishing Has No Boundaries event. This event will provide fishing opportunities for people with disabilities on and along the Mississippi River. The cost for this event is $20/adult and registration is required. We are in need of boat captain volunteers and fishing buddy volunteers. If you would like to be a part of this event, contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202. Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
AUG. 13
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, welcomes Riven Quartet to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. In case of rain or extreme heat, concerts will be moved indoors. A free-will offering will be taken.
AUG. 15
• Identifying & Avoiding Scams presented by Roxanne Fish, Branch Manager of Sterling Federal Bank. 10-11 a.m. Lyons Branch Library. It is important to be cautious and protect your personal information to avoid being a victim of scam. In 2022, the FTC data book says people reported losing $8.8 billion to scams. Please join us and learn what a scam is, why they work, the eight most common scams, the profile of a scammer, how scammers find you, and the warning signs of a scam. Roxanne Fish, a branch manager from Sterling Federal Bank, will present this program, provide activity sheets, and go over scenarios so we can strengthen our awareness and avoid potential scams. There will be a Q & A session and information that patrons can take home. This program will be about one hour, including the Q & A. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• Voyageur Canoe Trip, 5 p.m., Swan Slough to Rock Creek. Join us as we take a trip down the Mississippi River in the 29-foot Voyageur canoes. We will meet at Rock Creek at 5 p.m. and carpool to the Swan Slough boat ramp in Camanche, where we will begin our journey down river. Room is limited so sign-up is required. Please call or text (563) 349-0956 to reserve your free spot. Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• August Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free! LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary. Robert Jones, Jr., 3 p.m. 2022 Publishing Triangle Edmund White Award for Debut Fiction and 2021 National Book Award for Fiction.
AUG. 17
• Gilda’s Club Quad Cities: Recipe Share Session, Lyons Branch Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bring your recipes to share and swap. Traditional or modern, family recipes or ones you found on Facebook, bring them down. Bring copies to share, prepare to take pictures on your phone of the recipes, or email them to kcraft@gildasclubqc.org on or before Aug. 15 and we can print them. This program is offered at no cost. Registration is required. To register for the program or for questions please visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504.
• The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
AUG. 18
• End of Summer Party. Lyons Branch Library. Join us at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8:30 p.m. Grab your chairs and blankets and celebrate the end of summer with us! We will be offering ice cream and a free outdoor showing of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie".
AUG. 19
• The Plarn Project. Lyons Branch Library. 1-2 p.m. Plarn is plastic yarn that is made from plastic shopping bags. This material is used by local volunteers to make comfortable sleeping mats for the homeless. Upcycling these plastic bags is a way to help our community and also reduce the amount of plastic going into landfills. If you are interested in donating clean plastic grocery bags & cutting them, join us to learn more about this project. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club Part Deux. Lyons Branch Library. 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, please join us at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library and this is our last meeting. Please bring a recipe for “Breads + This & That”. Registration is encouraged. Please call 242-5355.
• Bumble Bee ID. The Hurstville Interpretive Center, 1 p.m., at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa. Bumble bees play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of ecosystems by pollinating various plants, including those important for agriculture and the natural environment. However, these essential insects face numerous challenges that threaten their populations. Understanding and identifying the different bumble bee species is a crucial step towards their conservation. The Bumble Bee Identification Program offers a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from Jackson County Conservation Naturalist Tony Vorwald. Participants will be introduced to various bumble bee species, their characteristics, and their importance in the environment. The interactive session will provide practical tips for identifying different bumble bee types and distinguishing them from other similar insects. If you have questions email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov or call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783.
AUG. 23
• Market Music 2023 at Lyons Four Square Park. Crocodile Rockstar. 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! Crocodile Rockstar is an Elton John artist-impersonator and tribute performer. Beazley Phillips is a lifelong pianist and singer/songwriter who delivers a spectacular Elton-esque experience performed in fun handmade costumes inspired by the legend. Nacho Ordinary Taco Truck will have food available to purchase.
• August Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free! LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary. Cassandra Clare, 7 p.m. No. 1 New York Times Bestselling Author of The Mortal Instruments Series, The Infernal Devices Series, and The Last Hour Series.
AUG. 24
• The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
AUG. 26
• Family Movie Nights. Tangled at Lyons Four Square Park. 6 p.m. An outdoor movie, with fun activities and food trucks.
AUG. 27
• General Ulysses S. Grant will address the public at the City of Morrison Community Room, inside Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, Illinois. There is no fee to attend. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the General’s talk begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. Bob Buman presents a first-person interpretation that will cover Grant’s life from birth to death. He includes 19th century American history in the Galena, area; Grant’s role in the Civil War; his prestigious, final military rank; life as the 18th president; and a a question-and-answer session.
AUG. 29
• Summer Beach Reads Book Club. Main Branch Library. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us to discuss "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid and make new friends in the process. Copies of this book are available to check out through the library. If you plan to attend, call 242-8441.
AUG. 30
• August Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free! LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary. Jeff Selingo, 1 p.m. New York Times Bestselling Author of "There is Life After College" and "College (Un)Bound".
• Lyons Reads Book Club. Dunkin’ Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., 5-6:30 p.m. This book club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
AUG. 31
• The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
