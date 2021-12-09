DEC. 10
— Funtime Friday, 10 a.m. The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center’s Miss Roberta will present the popular holiday favorite "The Polar Express". Come enjoy this heartwarming book then get your hands busy ringing your own bell and making your own cocoa playdough to take home. This Funtime program is designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, although all age children are welcome. The center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
— A Visit With Santa, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Plan to bring your camera and capture a collection of holiday photos.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 11
— Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie will host a pet rescue fair with Happy Tails Humane Society. The event will allow area residents to meet adoptable pets, learn about state programs, and even take advantage of reduced adoption fees. The Pet Rescue Fair will be hosted from 9 a.m. to noon at Happy Tails Humane Society, 1408 McNeil Road in Rock Falls, Illinois. Attendees may take the event as an opportunity to meet adoptable pets, donate pet food or supplies to help feed pets in need at Happy Tails, learn about state programs and meet McCombie and the staff at the Humane Society.
— Festival of Trees, 1 to 4 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Holidays with the Symphony” concert, 7:30 p.m., Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
