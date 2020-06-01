CLINTON — The United Way of Clinton County, Iowa and funded partner agencies supporting basic needs are helping individuals and families through the effects of COVID-19.
For those families affected by the COVID-19 crisis, a variety of options are still available to assist with rent, utilities, food and other basic needs.
Organizations such as Information, Referral & Assistance, Associate Benevolent Society, DeWitt Referral Center and The Salvation Army are taking phone calls and emails to provide food baskets and rent and utility vouchers to those who qualify. Information for government assistance is also available for long-term help. Individuals should check agencies’ social media pages and websites for quick access to information.
Along with many area industries and businesses, United Way of Clinton County, Iowa is meeting the increased needs as they arise.
“There is not only increased need reported for all services, but the need to do business in different ways," Cheryl McCulloh, UWCCI executive director, said. "United Way, as well as funded partners, are at the ready to help quickly and in ways that work for this particular emergency situation.”
“We are all learning new approaches that will work right now," she said.
Community support to United Way of Clinton County, Iowa makes it possible to keep providing services through the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about United Way or to make a contribution, visit www.clintonunitedway.org or contact the local office at 242-1209 or administrator@clintonunitedway.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.