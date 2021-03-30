CLINTON — A Clinton woman charged with three felonies is requesting the court to suppress evidence.
Defense attorney Eric Dale filed a motion to suppress on behalf of Jodi L. Williams, 37, 720 1/2 S. Fifth St. Williams is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, third offense, a Class D felony. The charges stem from an incident on June 10 in which police were called to 512 Eighth Ave. South on a report of a woman being found unresponsive in a vehicle, which led police to search her purse as they sought to identify her. It was during that search, according to court records, that meth was found in a zipped-up pocket in her purse.
The defense’s motion says Williams objects to admission of evidence obtained from the search of her bag on the basis it was a warrantless search that does not fit within a recognized exception to the warrant requirement for a search and seizure. The motion states the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 1, section 8 of the Iowa State Constitution both say that the right of people to be secure of unreasonable searches and seizures should not be violated.
It is expected the state will argue the search fell within the community caretaker exception of the warrant requirement, the motion states. In the case, the seizure of the bag and search of its contents is a seizure under the Fourth Amendment, the motion says.
“However, the police conduct in searching the bag was not a bonafide community caretaker activity nor did the public need and interest outweigh the intrusion upon the Defendant,” the motion says.
The motion continues an officer states in his report and the affidavit that he was looking for Williams’ identification. He had already searched the main pocket and looked through wallets but found no identification, the motion says. The officer’s report says he first observed what he believed to be contraband after he went into the zipped side pocket of the bag found in Williams’ possession, the motion says. He opened the gold and silver bag within the pocket and only then observed what he believed was a large shard of methamphetamine in clear bags, the motion states.
The officer took the silver and gold bag to the Clinton police station where the contents were logged into evidence and now form the basis of the charges against Williams, the defense motion contends.
“Although securing the Defendant from the vehicle and having her transported for medical care is within the community caretaking exception, searching through her closed bags and the closed bags within the pockets of her bags for identification is pretextual to justify an expansive search of her effects,” the motion reads.
Williams was already identified by a witness when the bag was searched at the police station, the motion adds. The community caretaker exception to the extent it ever existed in the search of Williams’ bags was no longer applicable when the officer searched the bag at the police station and the items were seized, the motion says.
“The evidence obtained in the search of the Defendant’s bags were illegally obtained and must be suppressed,” the motion says.
A hearing on the motion is slated or April 27. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.