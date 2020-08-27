CLINTON — Musical instruments and creepy dolls become sculptures in the hands of Diane Guntzel of Clinton.
Bonnie Hufford's artwork tends toward painting, often tropical scenes from her time in the Florida Keys.
The friends will exhibit their multi-media artwork at River Arts Center at 229 Fifth Ave. South through Oct. 4.
Many of Guntzel's pieces incorporate musical instruments, she said as she and Hufford set up their exhibit Monday. Several of the instruments were given to Guntzel by a former band director.
A sculpture in one corner of River Arts Center is called "Unwritten Song" and uses piano wire to form a musical staff with no notes weaving itself through numerous brass instruments.
Across the room is a painted cello with "my little screaming baby." Guntzel had owned the screaming doll for a long time, she said. "I love this face. This is the best face ever."
When Guntzel needed something to add to the cello, she grabbed the doll and stuck it in the cello's hole. She painted the doll blue so it would blend in with the cello and people wouldn't see it right away.
"That's a creepy doll," Guntzel said.
Another musical piece is an assemblage — an artistic form that consists of three-dimensional elements projecting out of a substrate — using piano strings and keys.
Guntzel's artwork sometimes requires that she reapportion body parts. Her Elephant in the Room — an elephant form covered in small children's toys — uses a doll's arms as tusks.
The Phoenix began as a child mannikin. Guntzel cut off its hands and used them as feet for the bird. The wings are made of piano parts.
Guntzel is also displaying acrylic and watercolor paintings, glass sculptures, hot glue art and collages.
"A lot of my stuff is intuitive," said Guntzel. "I don't really have a plan before I start."
Guntzel can't choose a favorite, she said. That would be like trying to choose a favorite child.
Hufford started painting about 15 years ago. She and her husband used to live in their camper in the Florida Keys each winter. "That's why a lot of this stuff is tropical," she said. "You don't think about it until you get it all in a room."
While in Florida, Hufford discovered that she could paint scenes on coconuts and mail them to her friends and family. Someone involved in arts and crafts at the campground told her she should take oil pointing classes.
The results are on display at River Arts Center. Most of Hufford's paintings are oil and watercolor, and most are for sale.
Hufford is more confident with her quilts. "I've sewn since I was 10 years old," she said. "So it's a favorite of mine."
Hufford also enjoys pencil drawing and wood carving.
Hufford works on her art a few hours a day about three days a week. "I'd like to devote more time to it," she said. She has the time, but it feels like a guilty pleasure.
"To me it's play," Hufford said. "I love it."
Hufford and Guntzel have taken art classes together in many media, and what they've learned is reflected in what they've displayed.
River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
