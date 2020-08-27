CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency will end extended hours for the disposal of yard waste generated by the recent derecho.
Clinton County residents can bring in brush, weather permitting, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Normal hours for trash disposal on Saturday will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon. After noon Saturday, no garbage transactions will take place for the rest of the weekend. All agency facilities will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 30.
CCASWA will return to regular hours on Monday, Aug. 31. Normal hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Clinton County residents can dispose of brush for no charge through at least the rest of the month. Normal fees apply for garbage disposal.
Any questions can be directed to CCASWA at 243-4749.
