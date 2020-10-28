DEWITT — Voters will have the opportunity to elect four members of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Clinton County Council at the Nov. 3 general election.
“The council members elected this year will be involved in bringing educational opportunities to Clinton County for the next four years,” Samuel Genson, County Director, said ISU Extension and Outreach Clinton County educational programming is a cooperative effort involving local citizens, Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Extension Council members are elected at large, and all voters in the county are eligible to vote for four candidates. This year, only three names will appear on the ballot. Clinton County Extension is asking that voters write-in a candidate of their choosing who they feel would best represent the citizens of Clinton County on the Extension Council.
Candidates on this year’s ballot are:
- Paul Beeck of Bryant
- Barb Boeckmann of Wheatland
- Karen Friis of Camanche
Candidates will take office in January 2021. Extension Council members make programming and budget decisions for ISU Extension and Outreach in Clinton County. They work with decision makers, build relationships, and address local issues. Extension Council members are advocates, stewards, and everyday citizens who link people with life-changing programs. Through partnerships, they provide resources, research and education to assist Iowans.
ISU Extension and Outreach has 100 field offices, providing local access to extension programs in all 99 counties. For more information, visit www.extension.iastate.edu or contact Samuel Genson, County Director, at (563) 659-5125 or sgenson@iastate.edu.
