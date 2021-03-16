DEWITT — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Clinton County will host a story walk at Westbrook Park to celebrate Read Across Iowa.
Families will walk through the park Friday, March 26, from 3-6 p.m. and read "My Family’s Soybean Farm" by Katie Olthoff. Following the reading, children will complete an activity to take home.
Read Across Iowa launched March 1 and began a month-long celebration to bring the joys of reading to kids of all ages, said Amanda Rau, county youth and 4-H coordinator, in a press release.
Across the state, books and materials that will appeal to all readers will feature agriculture .
Read Across Iowa is a collaborative effort between the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Iowa 4-H Youth Development and the Iowa State Education Association.
Some books and materials were provided by donations and grants from Dollar General, GROWMARK, the National Education Association, Iowa State University College of Human Sciences, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development and other partners of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation.
To learn more, visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/clinton/news/story-walk-westbrook-park.
