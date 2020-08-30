CLINTON — Plans to become a Kansas City police officer took a detour when Joma Short and her husband split. Short came to Clinton, her sister's home, to get back on her feet before returning to the Missouri city.
That was 2 1/2 years ago. Short is still here, and she wants to represent Clinton and the rest of Iowa's 98th Congressional District at the Statehouse in Des Moines.
Short grew up in the Rockford, Illinois, she said before a meet-and-greet in Clinton last week. Her father is a Nigerian-American who came to the United States for graduate school.
That's where he met Short's mother, an African-American and Apache Native-American born and raised in Chicago.
"I've lived in a lot of major cities," said Short. Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Kansas City were the norm for her. Clinton appealed to Short because of its slow pace and family atmosphere. "I think it was just so different for me," she said.
Short serves as worship pastor for Faith Center Church in Clinton and Albany, Illinois, she said. She worked as a youth pastor at churches in Kansas City and Minneapolis.
Short is a substitute teacher for Clinton High School and Gateway Learning Center. "I like teenagers," she said, and wants them to be "all God wants them to be."
Government gets in the way of that, Short said. She wants to change that. "I was really frustrated with the way things were going politically. ... It's extreme."
Government policies are destructive to families, Short said. She was part of the silent majority that objected to what was happening around her. "I needed to become the solution."
Instead of keeping quiet and allowing other agendas to advance unopposed, Short wants to give people an option.
"I really want to represent Clinton County really well," Short said. A major concern for her is economic development. "I feel our area is depressed."
Short wants to work with local governments on incentives like the student loan forgiveness program through Peanut Butter to revitalize Clinton. She wants to develop programs for young people that will give them leadership skills "and make them want to stay here," she said.
"I really want to work with our law enforcement," said Short. For the size of the community, Clinton has a significant drug problem, she said. The city built a jail and offers mental health programs, but it needs to deal with one of the root causes — drug use.
"It feeds the crime rate, and it feeds mental illness," said Short. "I'm not saying I have all the solutions, but I do want to have that conversation."
Short would also like to see improvement in race relations. Though the African-American mother of two mixed-race daughters has been on the receiving end of racist comments and actions, they didn't come from Clinton police.
It's crazy to defund police, Short said.
Short, a Republican, faces incumbent Democrat Mary Wolfe in the November 3 General Election.
