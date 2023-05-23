FULTON, Ill. — Fulton’s community foundation, the Fulton Association for Community Enrichment, has streamlined its grant application process to allow organizations to submit applications annually to be considered for grants from any of several funds.
The current grant application cycle opens closes May 31 and distributes grant dollars from four funds: the D.S. Flikkema Foundation, the FACE Community Impact Endowment, Harbor Crest Legacy Endowment, and the Fulton Gardens Fund. There are two separate applications that may be submitted, one for the Fulton Gardens Fund and another for the other endowments. In addition to making the application process easier, it also allows applicants to apply for larger-sized grants than otherwise since grant dollars could come out of multiple funds. For the 2023 grant cycle, the maximum grant amount that can be requested is $5,000.
Non-profit organizations serving Fulton, Illinois, are encouraged to apply for a grant. Prior grants have been awarded to help fund community programs, technology upgrades, community beautification, safety equipment and much more for the Fulton community.
Applicants should keep in mind that FACE grants are not generally awarded for maintenance of buildings, salaries, or building projects. FACE is an affiliate of the Quad Cities Community Foundation and uses its online grants application system that allows applicants to complete, save, and submit their grant application in one place and have ongoing access to it.
Non-profits must first create an organizational profile and login information on the system before being able to submit a grant application. Go to fultonface.org and then click on the “Grants” link to get started. For help with grant questions or technical assistance applying online, contact Dave Ray at FACEcf@qccommunityfoundation.org. All applications must be submitted through this online system no later than May 31 and applicants will be notified by e-mail shortly after grant decisions have been made.
These grants are made possible because of donors who have given to FACE’s various funds to support great things going on in Fulton. Donations of any size are appreciated at any time online via https://tinyurl.com/lovefulton or by mailing a check to FACE at Box 292, Fulton IL 61252. FACE can be followed on Instagram @fultonface.
