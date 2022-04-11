FULTON, Ill. – Fulton’s community foundation, the Fulton Association for Community Enrichment, has streamlined its grant application process to allow an organization to submit a single application annually to be considered for grants from any of several funds instead of requiring a separate application for each fund. I
n addition to making the application process easier, it also allows applicants to apply for larger-sized grants since grant dollars could come out of multiple funds. For the 2022 grant cycle, the maximum grant amount that can be requested is $5,000. The upcoming grant application cycle, which opens April 13 and closes May 31, will distribute grant dollars from three funds: the D.S. Flikkema Foundation, the FACE Community Impact Endowment, and the Harbor Crest Legacy Endowment.
Applicants will not have to determine which funds are appropriate for funding their project. The applicant can fill out one application and the FACE advisory board will determine all the funds that could consider it for funding. Grant recipients also will not have to fill out multiple final reports for a grant given from multiple funds — a single final report will do it.
Non-profit organizations that serve Fulton are encouraged to apply for a grant. Prior grants have been awarded to help fund community programs, technology upgrades, community beautification, safety equipment and more for the Fulton community. Applicants should keep in mind that FACE grants are not generally awarded for maintenance of buildings, salaries or building projects.
FACE is an affiliate of the Quad Cities Community Foundation and uses its online grants application system. It allows applicants to complete, save, and submit their grant application in one place and have ongoing access to it. All applications must be submitted through this online system no later than May 31. All applicants will be notified by e-mail shortly after grant decisions have been made in June.
If an organization has not used the QCCF online grant application system previously, it will need to create its organizational profile and login information on the system before being able to write a grant application. Go to fultonface.org and then click on the “Grants” link to get started. If you have grant questions or need technical assistance applying online, contact Connie Koehn at (815) 589-2646 or FACEcf@qccommunityfoundation.org.
The grants are made possible because of donors who have given to FACE’s various funds. Additional donations of any size can be made at any time online via https://tinyurl.com/lovefulton or by mailing a check to FACE at Box 292, Fulton IL 61252. FACE can be followed on Instagram @fultonface.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.