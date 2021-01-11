CLINTON — The Alverno Senior Care Community in Clinton had its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for colleagues and residents Wednesday.
Prairie Hills Clinton also began vaccinating its residents last week.
The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in phases, guided by the CDC and state health authorities. People with the highest risk of complications from COVID-19 are first to receive it. This includes residents of nursing homes and frontline health care workers. As more vaccine supplies are available, more people will be able to get vaccinated.
