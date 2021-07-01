DEWITT — As Clinton County Fair Director Mary Stevenson and assistant Luanne Barber sit inside their office at the fairgrounds in DeWitt, they jokingly describe where they are in the 2021 fair-planning process.
“Today, we’re elbow deep,” Barber says with a smile.
“We can either be ankle deep or elbow deep,” Stevenson agrees. “Today, we’re up to our elbows.”
With stacks of papers and boxes of trophies and banners surrounding them, the two agree there are many different details to iron out while getting ready for what is known in Iowa as “The Greatest Little Fair.”
But, that’s OK.
Tending to those details is their job, and they take pride in giving area residents a fantastic fair experience.
The 2021 Clinton County Fair, slated for July 21-25, of course, is no exception.
While Stevenson said they were happy to have had a fair at all in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes had to be made in the interest of everyone’s safety.
Entertainment, for example, was limited to evenings only, and the usual kid-friendly activities held during the day were canceled. There also was no food stand, and therefore, no homemade pie and ice cream, which arguably are the most popular foods sold at the fair.
However, Stevenson said, all things considered, everything went according to the augmented plan.
This year’s event will include a few changes as well, but promises many fun-filled festivities for people of all ages to enjoy.
Changes will include the absence of a carnival. Stevenson said with fewer and fewer carnival companies in existence and the number of fairs held during the month of July, finding a quality carnival is difficult.
There also will be no chicken hatching or petting zoo, which Stevenson explained is a matter of trying to save on expenses.
However, a lot of the focus is being put on evening entertainment, which will include:
• A skid-steer rodeo Wednesday, July 21 at 7 p.m.
• The return of hypnotist Jim Wand, Thursday, July 22, at 7 p.m.
• A truck pull featuring the Fantasy Truck Pulling Association on Friday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m.
• A tractor pull, featuring the Eastern Central Iowa Pullers Association on Saturday, July 24, at 6 p.m.
• The demolition derby, featuring the Viola Boyz Demolition Derby Promoters, Sunday, July 25, at 6 p.m.
New and different children’s activities during the day also are being devised, and some of the more beloved aspects of the fair that had to be canceled last year are making a comeback this year.
“Pie and ice cream are back,” Barber noted. “The food stand will be back.”
Also, “The Hut” food truck will return to the fairgrounds, as will members of the Clinton County Cattlemen, who will be manning the grill and serving their tasty ribeye special.
In the interest of allowing access to daily food specials, one change this year is there will be no charge to enter the fair before 3 p.m.
“If people downtown want to come to get a sandwich for lunch, they can just come on in,” Barber said. “We encourage all people from businesses to come down and eat lunch with us.”
Lunch specials will be served in the beer barn, and will include poultry, lamb, beef and pork selections.
Another change happening this year is one that Stevenson and Barber know will go over well with fair visitors, and benefit the fair queen contest at the same time.
The “Mr. Legs” contest is being replaced with a pie auction Thursday night. All proceeds will go toward the fair queen contest.
“Just come and enjoy the fair,” Stevenson related. “That’s what it’s always been about … having fun.”
Kate Howes is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
