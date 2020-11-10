ANDOVER — Faith Lutheran Church traditionally hosts a fall supper.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic,carrying on tradition is extremely difficult or nearly impossible, church organizers say.
Instead of carrying on the tradition of eating a meal together, the church will focus on what the fall supper provides: Funding.
The church is asking people to donate to the No Food Fall Supper campaign to carry on in a new way for 2020.
In 2019, the church cleared $4,319.96, organizers say. The church council put $319.96 in the current fund, and used $4000.00 to support mission work locally and globally, donating $300 to Lutheran chaplaincy, $400 to Andover firemen, $300 to Mercy Med Tree, $1,000 to Synod Benevolence, $400 to world hunger, $300 to seminary education, $400 to YWCA housing services, $300 to Information Referral Assistance Services, $3000 to Camp EWALU, $200 to Honor Flight and $200 for Veterans Affairs.
