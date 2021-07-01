At first, the job offer Carolyn received looked pretty impressive.
The human resources director for Clariant, a Swiss multinational corporation, part of the chemical industry, wanted Carolyn to be one of the first team members at its newest facility, set to open in Maquoketa in late June 2021. Clariant saw her resume posted with the Iowa Workforce website, and contacted her. A human resources representative interviewed her for a job more than once, and asked a series of questions, all professional-sounding and employment-related. They extended an offer, and sent Carolyn an employment packet online, for her to complete and return, sealing the deal. The Clariant people seemed enthusiastic to be opening in Maquoketa, and encouraged Carolyn to check out their website and learn all about what a great employer Clariant was. And that encouragement might have been a mistake for them...
Carolyn (not her real name) is a middle-aged woman living in the Maquoketa area, and looking for work. Because she received unemployment, Iowa Workforce required her to post her resume on their website, allowing prospective employers to view it. So when Carolyn received messages from someone offering her a job, based on the resume they saw on an official website, it sounded very real. When Carolyn looked at the Clariant website, she saw the name of the human resource director who interviewed her listed on the website. Everything looked very real.
But Carolyn dug a little deeper. She contacted the office which recruits new business and helps them get established, the Jackson County Economic Alliance. And she learned that they knew nothing about a multinational corporation opening shop in Maquoketa. Now for sure smelling a rat, Carolyn kept digging. She called Clariant and got in touch with their human resources. They told her, no, they never interviewed her. No, they did not plan on opening a Maquoketa location. But yes, they did receive other complaints of imposters making job offers in their name.
Carolyn was almost the victim of a well-crafted job scam. Most of the job scams we see offer some kind of work-at-home opportunity, requiring some payment to get the job. The mystery shopper is another common job scam. And all too often, what’s promoted as a “job” is really to act as an accomplice in some crime, like producing counterfeit checks, or re-shipping parcels.
In Carolyn’s case, it looks like the crooks wanted her personal information, hence asking her to complete a detailed job application. What sets them apart is the amount of detail and specificity they offered. They offered a job with a real live corporation, in Carolyn’s hometown. They used the names of real people at the corporation doing the “hiring”. They drew Carolyn’s name from her own resume posted with a state-sponsored official website. This crew did their homework.
If you’re in the market looking for work, be careful about sharing your personal information with job recruiters. Never pay for the promise of a job, and that includes sharing your birthdate and social security number. Just as you expect an employer to check your references or perform a background check, job seekers should do their own background check on an employer, especially when there is no face-to-face contact. That’s what Carolyn did, and that’s what kept her safe.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
