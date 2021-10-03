FULTON, Ill. — Andresen Nature Center and Heritage Canyon welcomed hundreds of visitors this weekend during Fulton's Fall Festival.
Andresen was busy Saturday, Director Kyle Kopf said, though attendence was slow Sunday morning.
High school students earned volunteer hours working at the Center Saturday, Kopf said, and 23 visitors took seed packets home.
A prairie of native plants grows next to the Andresen Center. The Center gives away seeds to people who want to start their own prairies. Unlike most seeds people plant, the prairie plants take two to three years to establish themselves, Kopf said.
Educating people who want to plant prairies is important, said Kopf. The prairie at Andresen Center was planted between three and seven years ago.
Nearly 500 visitors toured Heritage Canyon Saturday, said volunteer Carol Fritz Sunday. "We had an absolutely fabulous day yesterday."
Visitors were impressed with the Early American Crafters who dress to period and perform tasks as they were done in the early 19th century, she said.
Saturday visitors missed the petting zoo. Paula Adams and Chris McCauley of P & C Little Rascals, LLC of in Chadwick hauled a trailer full of animals to Heritage Canyon Sunday.
"We do a lot of petting zoos around [Illinois]," said Adams. Hooligan the alpaca, Larry the llama, Annabelle the miniature cow, sheep and chickens were among the animals ready to greet visitors.
Aaliyah Sikkema and Mia Meiners of Fulton rode their bicycles to Heritage Canyon. Meiners visited the Canyon Saturday as well, she said while petting sheep. "It's like a family tradition."
Meiners said he favorite part of the Canyon is the ice cream shop.
John Mallow of Bellevue became a fur trader over the weekend in Fulton. His camp and clothing were a picture of the fur trade from 1825-1840, he said.
Lucille Paul and Cami Bengtson of Clinton manned the summer kitchen Sunday. "I've been doing this since I was 9 years old," Paul said.
Paul usually volunteers beside her grandmother, Liz Keller, the president of the board of the Early American Crafters. This was Paul's first year in the kitchen by herself, but she brought a friend to help her out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.