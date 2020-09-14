MAQUOKETA — Take part in a multi-day paddling trip on the Mississippi River from Dubuque to Bellevue, sponsored by the Dubuque and Jackson County Conservation departments.
Enjoy fall colors and educational programs while taking in the sights and sounds of the river. Learn about many aspects of the river community, including mussel research, turtle and fish populations, the return of the peregrine falcon, and the history of voyagers.
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, paddle 8 miles from AY McDonald Park to Massey Marina. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, paddle 15 miles from Massey to Spruce Creek Park. This will be a longer day on the water, and previous paddling experience is recommended. Then paddle 7 miles from Spruce to Pleasant Creek on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Participants can bring their own vessel or borrow a canoe or kayak from the County Conservation departments.
Participants are asked to practice social distancing and should bring a mask for instances when social distancing might not be able to be maintained. This event is for adults, ages 18 and up.
Cost is $10 per day or $25 for all three days. Cost includes use of canoes or kayaks (if you don’t have your own), education programs, and guided trip. Participants need to provide their own food and shuttling.
Registration is required. When registering online, chose the $10 option (individual) if signing up for one day (indicate which day in the notes); click the $25 option (family registration is how it is listed, but it is for one person) if planning to attend all three days.
Please indicate in the notes if you have your own kayak or canoe or need to borrow one of from the conservation departments. You can also send a check to Friends of JCC, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa, IA 52060.
Cost of camping is not included; participants wishing to camp can pay the day of at the respective campgrounds (Massey $13-19 per night; Spruce Creek $18-22 per night.) Campsites will be available for tents and campers.
For more information call (563) 556-6745 or (563) 652-3783.
