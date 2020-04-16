MOLINE, Ill. — Law enforcement vehicles from countless agencies throughout the Quad-Cities and even as far away as the Chicago-area suburbs lined the road for the procession of fallen Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle.
His brothers and sisters in blue wanted to pay their respects to Engle, his family, and the Hampton Police Department. Engle served as an officer at Blackhawk College for 30 years until becoming the top cop in Hampton. The man who hired him, Richard Fiems, says police work was in Engle’s DNA.
“Terry was probably one of the most moral men I’ve ever met,” Fiems said. “He was dedicated to his family. He loved the work that he did, and he loved being a part of law enforcement in general. “
Engle died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash along Illinois Route 84 as he was responding to a call. Being a part of a small police department, he covered a shift for one of his officers. Illinois State Police say the investigation of the crash is ongoing, and it is not clear how or why Engle struck a tree last Saturday.
Fiems says that Engle was very respected in both Hampton and Rapids City. Additionally, he says, just by the turnout and support displayed in Moline, that shows the amount of respect he has among the law enforcement community. Fiems, who has since retired from Blackhawk College, says when he reflects on hiring Engle, it was one of the best things he has ever done while at BlackHawk College.
“I like to point out that it’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Fiems said. “For a lot of chiefs, the lists of really good decisions are sometimes really short. But Terry was a good one. He was the youngest on our force for a long time.”
Fiems says he wanted to have youths on his staff, and that is what Engle bought to the table. Additionally, he says that Engle related well with the students. He mentioned that Engle was the type of officer who tried to always see the human side of things. Fiems says Engle connected well with the Blackhawk College community, and that is what made him a great officer.
“He was a peace officer,” Fiems said. “More than a law enforcement officer. That’s one of the things we were looking for here at the college. Ultimately, what a department wants to have is good peace officers, and he was one of the best.”
On Wednesday, the family of Chief Engle released a statement via the Illinois State Police. His family thanked the first responder community and many others who reached out to express their love and concern. They said there are no words to describe what was taken from them.
“Our world will never be the same,” The Engle family said. “He became a hero to the public on April 11, 2020, in the line of duty but to us, he has always been our hero.”
