Community members gathered at the grounds of the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center in Clinton Saturday for the 32nd annual Felix Adler Day.
Discovery Center Executive Director Sarah Lind said she was thankful for the community turnout at the event, which returned after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The event celebrated the birth of Frank Spencer Bartlett Adler, who was born in Clinton on June 15, 1895. Adler was a beloved American figure and a pioneer of professional clowning. He joined the Ringling Bros. Circus after performing in vaudeville and serving in World War I. During Adler’s time with Ringling Bros., he officially became known as “Funny Felix the Clown.”
