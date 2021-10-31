CLINTON — The Dave and Caroline Clizbe Family Foundation donated $7,500 Friday to Information, Referral and Assistance Services.
Information Referral Executive Director Regan Michaelsen stressed how helpful the donation will be to Information Referral. "It's huge for us," Michaelsen said.
"Being a non-government state funded agency, every contribution counts. Especially ones like this obviously," Michaelsen said. "It will help us to keep our pantry shelves stocked. We can help people with their rent, utilities. All the things that we try to do every day. It will just go into that pot and go right back out to the community so we can keep helping people in need."
Dave and Caroline Clizbe started the foundation to give back to the community, Scott Clizbe said. He is one of five children of the late Dave and Caroline Clizbe. The other children are Nancy Patti, Keith Clizbe, Debra Delaney and Steve Clizbe.
Each year, the organization gives funds to a local organization. They usually give funds to Clinton County organizations but sometimes branch out to Jackson County. They also give funds to Iowa State University. Their father, Dave, went to Iowa State University, Scott Clizbe said.
The organization has given donations yearly since 2017. Each year, the family holds a meeting and decide to which organization to donate the funds, Scott Clizbe said.
The Clizbe Family Foundation has donated to the Clinton Historical Society and the Leo's Club and has assisted with the Eagle Point Park project. The donations are non-solicited, Patti said.
