GOOSE LAKE — Northeast graduate Jeanne Hughes Seyller considers her family very fortunate to have roots in the picturesque, rolling hills of Iowa.
The rural Bryant native, who now lives in Downers Grove, Illinois, said she feels both grateful and blessed to have grown up there, and especially to have called Don and Linda Hughes her parents.
“They were resilient, hard-working, selfless, faith-driven folks, who loved our community and country,” Seyller shared.
Don and Linda faced their share of obstacles in life; however, they always were eager to give to those who were in need and hurting and to give back to the community that showed them so much love.
In that spirit, Seyller and her brother, Gregory Hughes, who lives two miles west of Goose Lake on the family farm, decided to pay it forward to their hometown community as well, in honor of their parents, in the form of an endowment.
The purpose of the “Don and Linda Hughes” endowment, Seyller explained, is simply to instill hope for new beginnings – just like the ones her parents had been given.
Last month, money from the endowment was used to host a special guest speaker at Northeast High School. That was Chris Herren, a basketball star whose future in the NBA became an absolute certainty after his phenomenal ability caught everyone’s attention while he was in high school in his hometown of Falls River, Massachusetts.
After graduation, Herren went on to play for Fresno State and the Boston Celtics. To outsiders looking in, he was living a rather charmed life.
But as Herren told Northeast students gathered in the school’s auditorium, he was walking around with a disease – one that felt like a “gorilla on his back.”
Herren was a drug addict, and it ended up costing him his career.
For most people, admitting they have a drug problem is difficult enough. Herren had to confess his secret on national television. At 21 years old, he entered a rehabilitation program.To say the least, his heart wasn’t in it, and he distinctly remembers listening to fellow addicts share their stories and thinking they were “pathetic losers.” He was nothing like them.
But eventually, his drug usage was no longer about partying. Drugs enabled him to function, and when he was high, he played well. Some of his best games – captured on live television – began with taking pain medication.
While Herren continued to dazzle on the court, got married and had two children, his addiction advanced from painkillers to heroin. It was the beginning of the end of his career; however, it led to a different way of life that has been spent sharing his story with others and, hopefully, helping people who identified with his experience.
As he stood in front of students in Goose Lake on a Tuesday morning, he told them he remembers being their age and listening to guys just like him talk about addiction.
Herren could only hope they listened better than he did all those years ago.
“I’ve been unbelievably blessed,” he shared. “I have a responsibility to walk into auditoriums like this, and I truly believe I’ve made a difference for some. Just like you, I wanted to skip these kinds of talks. Just like some of you, I went into these talks with an attitude. To me, drug assemblies were a joke … I was not that guy.”
Herren said while many of those talks tend to focus on the end result of having an addiction – showing photos of mangled cars after drunken-driving accidents, or of young people with faces and futures full of promise whose lives were cut short by drinking or drugs – he prefers to focus on the beginning and how addictions get their start.
“We focus way too much on the worst day,” Herren related. “Instead, let’s focus on the first day. Some of you in this auditorium are using drugs or drinking alcohol or maybe both. But there was a day, and maybe not too long ago, that you would never have considered doing that. What has changed between then and now? You need to honestly ask yourself, why in the world did you let that start?”
Herren noted while people all have their own reasons why they started drug and/or alcohol use (he said while his dad was an alcoholic), he was completely blindsided by the onset of his own battle.
“To be honest, I never saw it coming,” he shared. “That’s the scariest thing about drug addiction. Nobody knows they have it yet. But this assembly isn’t about my story … it’s about your story. Unfortunately, I know there are some of you who are struggling right now. My goal has always been if I can just get through to one kid. Even if it’s just one of you, I want you to leave this auditorium, go home and simply say to yourself, ‘I want to feel better than this, I don’t like that I’m doing drugs.’ I pray that one kid is in the auditorium today.”
Seyller, who works as a Spanish teacher in Downers Grove, said she had the pleasure of hearing Herren speak at her school on two different occasions. Last month, she traveled back to her alma mater to hear him speak, which she said felt like a “dream come true.”
“It was a very special day for me,” Seyller shared. “I had always wanted to do something that meant a lot to my parents.”
She felt Herren’s message impacted students in profound ways, and his struggle with addiction hit close to home.
After all, Seyller’s parents both were raised by alcoholics, and her father was an alcoholic as well, she said.
Don struggled with his drinking for 27 years, and didn’t find sobriety until he was 60 years old. He was inspired to get sober after a weekend men’s retreat at Sugar Creek. Don went on to become very involved in helping others find sobriety. Linda was active with Al-Anon, helping women whose husbands were trying to get or stay sober.
When Don passed away in September 2017 (Linda died in 2002), Seyller said she and Gregory were truly humbled by the number of men and women who came to express their sympathies. They were people he had helped battle their demons, and were proud to honor their dad.
Money from the endowment will be used every four years to fund events to pay it forward to their home community, Seyller said. Scholarships also have been established in Don and Linda’s memory to benefit Northeast and Maquoketa high school graduates.
The fact that Don was 60 by the time he became sober was one of his biggest regrets, Seyller said.
She hopes events like Herren coming to speak will encourage young people to avoid addiction and embrace full, happy lives.
“(My dad) missed out on so much joy,” she related. “We hope Chris’ message will give our young people the courage to say ‘No,’ and to not be afraid to be true to themselves, their families, our community, their friends and their country.”
------
Kate Howes is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.