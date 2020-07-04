CLINTON — A task force has submitted recommendations to the Iowa Supreme Court for resumption of family law trials.
The Iowa Supreme Court on May 22 ordered establishment of the Jumpstart Family Law Trials Task Force following the COVID-19 outbreak. The task force was established to develop temporary policies and procedures for resumption of family law trials following COVID-19 postponements.
The court directed the task force to develop policies and procedures to ensure the fundamental rights of parties while protecting health and safety of parties, court staff, attorneys, judges and all Iowans who enter an Iowa courthouse. The task force recommendations state family law cases comprise a significant portion of the civil docket, adding a majority of the cases involve children waiting for final custody arrangements.
The task force recommendations state the Iowa Supreme Court should clarify case priority assigned to family law cases under the May 22 case priority order. The task force recommendations state that under the case priority order, family law cases involving child custody are given a relatively high priority, with only emergency and criminal law cases taking precedence.
The task force recommendation says the Supreme Court should further clarify what priority means to ensure districts comply with the case priority order. The recommendation says task force members believe a percentage of docket time should be allocated for resolution of family law cases regardless of the district court’s criminal docket.
The task force recommends the Supreme Court should reassign priority given to non-child custody family law cases under the May case priority order. The recommendation says in the case priority order, non-child custody family law cases are listed as cases not given priority. It adds the same list contains small claim cases and several other case types. They add in the recommendation cases ready for default processing can be easily identified and streamlined for swift resolution utilizing minimal cost resources.
The task force is also recommending the Supreme Court require district courts to establish procedures for and require mandatory mediation with attorney participation of all pending or new family law cases through March 31, 2021. The recommendation says circumstances have changed since the COVID-19 slowdown. They add cases are now facing delays of multiple months or a year or more before they will be heard by a court. The task force believes the delays justify a statewide use of mediation.
“The task force believes that implementing mandatory mediation on a temporary basis will assist in resolving the backlog of cases,” the task force recommendations says. “Mandatory mediation is likely to ensure focus is placed on the relevant issues. It will help the parties to hear a reasonable assessment from not only their individual attorneys, but also from the mediator, which can help to settle most, if not all, trial issues. Mediation provides a path to settle cases before trial with a favorable or at least a livable result for both parties.”
The task force believes the Supreme Court should implement contingency plans in the event of a second wave of COVID-19. The task force believes the policies and procedures established following the task force’s recommendations should be structured so that if a resurgence of COVID-19 occurs, the family law trial system can be continued in the alternative manner across the state and avoiding a shutdown or slowdown as was initially experienced.
“Effective directions on the use of technology and structured procedures that will allow completion of hearings and trials should be included in any contingency plan,” the task force recommendations state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.