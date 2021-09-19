CLINTON — A structure fire caused by an overheated electrical cord resulted in the death of a pet and left a resident in need of clothing, Clinton Fire Department said last week.
The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to 720 Park Place at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from CFD. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the back door of the house, which is owned by Debra K. Hart, according to Clinton County real estate records.
Two occupants of the house were assisted by Clinton Police officers. They had arrived home and found the fire, the press release said.
The occupants had attempted to enter the residence to rescue a family pet, the fire department said. Both residents were transported to MercyOne for possible smoke inhalation.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched the residence to confirm that no one else was inside. Firefighters found the dog in the home but were unable to resuscitate it.
Damage to the house and contents is estimated at $10,000. A resident of the house is in need of ladies XXL clothing, size nine shoes, jackets, towels and a bed chair. Anyone willing to sell or donate items should call 515-720-8523.
Fire units remained on scene for about two hours before turning the home over to a family member. The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by the Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department and Alliant Energy.
