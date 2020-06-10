MILLEDGEVILLE, Ill. — Anyone who has ever driven down Coleta Road between Milledgeville and Coleta more than likely has driven by Susan Redell as she walked along the road.
Walking was her passion, her children, Megan Cox and Scott Howard, say.
But one day in mid-March, their mother went missing. At first, they thought maybe she went to a friend’s house or another family member’s house. But hours turned into days, and days turned into weeks. Still nothing, no word from their mother.
They knew something was wrong. Where was she?
Then on Monday, the siblings got their answer when the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office along with Illinois State Police found Redell’s body in a log jam in Rock Creek just outside of Morrison, Illinois.
What the siblings don’t know is how she ended up there and why.
Over the last few years, the family started noticing something was wrong with their mother. Cox said she believes her mom suffered from dementia because she would often forget things. Redell, 62, lived in downtown Milledgeville, and it was not uncommon for her to take walks. Cox said oftentimes local law enforcement would give her mom a ride to wherever she needed to go.
But then on March 16, Redell disappeared.
Howard said he has felt powerless since that time.
“It’s been difficult in a lot of ways,” Howard said. “I still had to go to work, but my aunt and my sister weren’t working because of COVID. Both of them did quite a bit of driving and searching as well as a lot of other family and friends. The hardest part for me was telling people I would love to do a search, but we don’t know where to search.”
Howard said he feels numb knowing his mom is gone but is using this time to reflect on who she was and what she meant to so many.
“My mom took up nursing and became an LPN at Sauk Valley College,” Howard said. “She also got a two-year degree at MIT in Morrison. She was a black belt in taekwondo. She likes to challenge herself.”
Cox echoed that and said her mother overcame a lot of challenges in her life. Cox said her mom had her oldest brother when she was a teenager. Despite facing adversity, she said her mom defied all odds and became an LPN. Now that her mother is gone, Cox said she feels hopeless.
“I’m lost without my mom,” Cox said. “My mom is the reason I am who I am today.”
Cox said her mother always taught her to treat everyone the same regardless of who they are or how they look. She said it is life lessons like those that she takes with her every day.
As Cox and Howard are processing her death, Cox said there are so many questions that need answers and they are desperately awaiting tests to come back to determine what the final hours were like for her mother.
“I plan on going to Rock Creek and seeing where my mom was at,” Cox said. “I won’t have closure until I do.”
They also are thankful for law enforcement and the community.
“I can’t thank the sheriffs and police enough for always looking after my mom,” Cox said. “I’m so thankful to the community for all of their support, too. My mom didn’t always take rides but I’m glad people helped look after her.”
