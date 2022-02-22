CAMANCHE — Clinton County Conservation will host its Family Winter Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Rock Creek Marina and Campground in Camanche.
The tentative schedule includes:
- 9 a.m.-noon: Ice fishing if conditions are favorable.
- 9 a.m.: Starlab inflatable planetarium presentation.
- 10 a.m. -noon: Games, crafts and live animals.
- 10:30 a.m.-noon: Maple syrup tapping and demonstration.
- 1 p.m.: Polar Plunge. Watch the plungers or pledge to plunge for $100. Call or text Jill at (563) 349-8680 for more information.
- 2 p.m.: Creekside Jam. This round house jam promotes acoustic expression from local talents. Come and join in or just listen.
Clinton County Conservation will loan its equipment and expertise for participants to ice fish, learn about maple syruping, cross country ski, snowshoe, and possibly ice skate.
There will also be warming fires and inside activities like Starlab, crafts and live animals.
A main feature of the event is the Polar Plunge with the theme Freezin’ for a Reason, which will begin at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina and Campground. The Polar Plunge, in which those registering plunge into river waters, raises money through pledges for Clinton County Conservation Foundation.
The organization is a non-profit that supports environmental education to local residents. The Foundation provides bus scholarships to schools for field trips, helps fund the Blue Heron Eco Cruise, enhances local nature centers, and much more.
