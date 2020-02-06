BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Applications are now available for nurse practitioner scholarships through the Illinois Farm Bureau Rural Nurse Practitioner Scholarship Program. Ten scholarships, worth $4,000 each, will be granted this year.
The scholarship program, now in its twenty-eighth year, helps encourage and develop the pool of rural health practitioners to help meet primary health care needs in rural Illinois, Farm Bureau said. Students who receive scholarships agree to practice for two years in an approved rural area in Illinois.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Illinois residents and be a Registered Nurse accepted or enrolled in an accredited Nurse Practitioner Program. Funding is provided by the Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program.
Applications are available at county Farm Bureaus throughout the state, on the Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program website at RIMSAP.com, or by writing Donna Gallivan, program manager, Illinois Farm Bureau, PO Box 2901, Bloomington, IL 61702-2901.
Applications are due May 1.
For additional information, contact Donna Gallivan at 309-557-2350, or via email at dgallivan@ilfb.org.
