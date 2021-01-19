DEWITT — The Clinton County Farm Bureau has announced a 2021 farm equipment safety certification course will be held for ages 12 and up.
The class is open to anyone who may be working or visiting a farm, or those who want to learn more about farm safety. Adults are also welcome to attend the courses.
Students are required to complete an eight-week course for a total of 24 training hours. The classes will be held on Sundays, starting at noon Feb. 14, in the Clinton County Farm Bureau board room at 514 Eighth St., DeWitt. Lunch will be provided and masks will be required for those in attendance. Students must be registered by Feb. 7 to ensure that enough materials are on hand.
The Farm Safety Class is joint effort of the Clinton County Farm Bureau and Jackson County Farm Bureau, which alternate hosting each year.
Contact the Clinton County Farm Bureau at (563) 659-5134 or the Jackson County Farm Bureau at (563) 652-2456 to register or get more information about the course.
