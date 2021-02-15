CLINTON — Marty Burken, owner of Blue Hyll Dairy in northeastern Clinton County, talked milk pricing, minimum wage and export markets with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig this month.
“It was very brief, a half hour to an hour visit,” Burken said Sunday. Marrianette Miller-Meeks was supposed to make the visit to Clinton as well, Burken said, but she didn’t show.
The visit was part of Naig’s 99-county tour in which he visits with farmers about issues that concern them.
Burken emphasized the need to create more export markets, he said. “American farmers ... can produce the food,” Burken said. “We just need to get it to the people that need food.”
Blue Hyll produces milk for Prairie Farms and is subject to a quota, said Burken. If the dairy produces too much milk, it’s penalized financially. People are going hungry, and dairies are subject to quotas, said Burken. It doesn’t make sense to him.
Burken also discussed milk pricing with Naig. Like many government rules, milk pricing uses a convoluted formula that seems to have no reason, Burken said.
Increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour will hurt farmers, Burken told Naig. “It’s going to be bad for me. We employ some high school kids that are under that.”
Blue Hyll’s part-time employees make well over Iowa’s minimum wage of $7.25, Burken said, but they don’t make $15.
As of May 2019, the average hourly wage in Iowa across all occupations was $22.76, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The median hourly wage — midway between the highest and lowest wages — was $18.41.
Blue Hyll Dairy has always been a part of Burken’s life. “I grew up there,” he said. “That was my childhood home.” The family milked 50 cows while Burken was growing up.
Marty and his brother Mike graduated from Iowa State University and returned to Clinton County to take over the business. In the early 1990s they expanded from 50 to 100 cows, according to Burken.
In 2000 the Blue Hyll had 500 head, and in 2006 expanded to 800. Today the dairy farm milks more than 1,300 cows, Burken said.
