DEWITT — When local farmer Bob Bowman walked through his fields the day after the Aug. 10 derecho, some of his damaged corn was already starting to degrade.
“The stuff that’s just kinked is dying. That’s not going to be the best quality if we are able to harvest it,” said Bowman, a local farmer who is a past director, and is still active, in the National Corn Growers Association.
“We have got some flat corn, some broken off corn, some corn that is leaning badly, and we have standing corn – all in the same field,” Bowman said last week of his Clinton County operation.
“When you drive by it doesn’t look bad. But if you try to walk through those fields, they are impossible to walk through,” he said.
Concerns about the condition of crops and how it will impact harvest equipment and yields are at the top of the minds of farmers in Clinton and Jackson counties whose fields were among the 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans in Iowa that took the worst of hurricane force winds in the summer storm.
“The storm damage is extremely variable in Eastern Iowa,” Bowman noted, adding that either side of Cedar Rapids took the worst hit. As for how that will impact profitability, Bowman and other agriculture experts said only time will tell.
“It’s yield times price that determines our profitability or lack thereof. I can make guesses right now, but until I roll with the combine, I’m not going to know,” Bowman said.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig noted the double whammy of the derecho and drought that the state has weathered along with a pandemic.
“This is an unprecedented situation on top of another unprecedented situation,” he said in an online presentation organized by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office. COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions on top of weather events are starting to compound stress on farmers.
At another extension event in Clinton County last week, Virgil Schmitt gave some insight into what to expect with damaged fields.
“As you look at that field, what you see is what you’re gonna get,” he said. Weaker damaged stalks and tangled stalks getting pulled into the combine will be challenges.
“We’re going to need to be really sensitive about ears being thrown out of the header,” he said.
There’s also the question of where to start with harvest.
“There are people who would say you should start on your worst stalks,” he said. “There are those that argue to start with the best and get the best quality to market.”
He proposed determining where to start based on the quality of grain the market is demanding, whether it be for the general market, an alcohol plant or feed.
“The minimum qualities for those three areas are different. Ask yourself ‘Where’s the market? What minimum standards do they need?’ Start there,” he said.
People also need to think about propane needs, Naig said.
“We saw a real convergence of issues last year with late harvest, wet corn and cold temp all at once that created a crunch on the system,” he noted.
Schmitt also cautioned farmers to take care of themselves.
“Harvesting this mess will be slow and frustrating,” he said. “There is no field of corn out there that is worth you getting injured or killed over. Take breaths. Shut your equipment down, walk away and take deep breaths. Be safe.”
